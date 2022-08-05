Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 94,473 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Shift4 Payments worth $23,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,801,000 after acquiring an additional 212,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 572,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,965 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

