Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Kemper worth $19,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 430.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 216,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kemper Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

