Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,201 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

