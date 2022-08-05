Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Juniper Networks worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $4,583,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

