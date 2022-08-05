Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $21,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

