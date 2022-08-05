Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

DEA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.