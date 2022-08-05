Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 159,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SSR Mining by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 344,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $103,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,270 shares of company stock valued at $780,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

