Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.82 Million Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.44% of ProAssurance worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

