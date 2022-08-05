Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.98 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $184.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.