Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 902.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.84 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile



Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

