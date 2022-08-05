Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

