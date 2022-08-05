Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $23,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $252.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

