Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,577,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,053,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

