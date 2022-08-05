Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 112,232 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Universal worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 883,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Universal by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

