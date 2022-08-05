Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,716 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $185.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.35. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $169.31 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

