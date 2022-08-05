Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Brighthouse Financial worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

