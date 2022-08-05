Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,135 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $22,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.