Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,545 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $22,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

