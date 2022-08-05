Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,783 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $57.46 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,148,281 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,442,550 shares in the company, valued at $10,530,925,602. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,606,136 shares of company stock worth $1,642,276,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

