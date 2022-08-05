Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $20,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 629,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $30,323,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $19,757,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $30.42 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.