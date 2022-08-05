Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $334.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.14.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.