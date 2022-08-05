Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,422 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

CHD opened at $86.97 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

