Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,009,803 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of RPC worth $21,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RES. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity

RPC Stock Down 9.2 %

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222 in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RES opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

RPC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

