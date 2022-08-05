Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 153,849 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,144,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $3,539,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 221,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at $2,381,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $4.68 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $874.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

