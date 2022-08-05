Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,493 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of ePlus worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

