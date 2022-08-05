Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $19.62 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 323,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Greif at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Greif by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Greif by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.