Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

