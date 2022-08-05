VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.67% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

