Vladimir Tenev Sells 118,142 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.