Vladimir Tenev Sells 118,142 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

