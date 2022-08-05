W Patrick Ash Sells 36,701 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 3.68.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $126,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after buying an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.