Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 67,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,268,000 after purchasing an additional 251,692 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $451.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

