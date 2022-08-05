Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

BP opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of BP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BP by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

