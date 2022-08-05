Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Gap Down to $10.98

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $10.51. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 884 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on WSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised Whitestone REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $514.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
