William A. Furman Sells 119,805 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

