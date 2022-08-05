William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

