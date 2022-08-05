William A. Furman Sells 62,993 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.84 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 106,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 322,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBX. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.