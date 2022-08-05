Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $42.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

WMB opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

