Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $49,289,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,678,468. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

