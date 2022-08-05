Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,488 SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000.

Get SportsMap Tech Acquisition alerts:

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMAPU opened at $10.11 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAPU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsMap Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.