Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:AVHIU – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVHIU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $5,070,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVHIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I Company Profile

Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clark, New Jersey.

