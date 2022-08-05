Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvve were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Robson acquired 10,250 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $56,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Robson acquired 10,250 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $56,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,806.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,438.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,930 shares of company stock valued at $232,264 and sold 133,113 shares valued at $892,776. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

