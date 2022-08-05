Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 222.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MONCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.