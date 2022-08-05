Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) by 905.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

