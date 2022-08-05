Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,985,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of IVCPU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

