Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,437 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,863,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $4,060,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

CFFSU opened at $9.99 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

