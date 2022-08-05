Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $11,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,891 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.39 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.