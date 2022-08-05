Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000.

GGAAU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

