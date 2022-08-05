Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Sierra Lake Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SIERU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.
About Sierra Lake Acquisition
