Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 877,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,752 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPUH opened at $9.85 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Compute Health Acquisition Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPUH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.