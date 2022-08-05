Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,924 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.59. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,504.39% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

