Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 366,304 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,304 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative International Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000.

IOACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

